Supreme Court deciding FOIA access to Elon Musk's DOGE files
Business
The Supreme Court is stepping in to decide if records from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), during Trump's presidency, should be made public.
A watchdog group called CREW wants access to DOGE's files from Trump's second term, arguing they should be open under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
CREW wins FOIA fast-track amid debate
Trump's team says DOGE was just an advisory group and shouldn't have to share its records, citing the need for private advice.
Even after a previous court limited access, CREW pushed for more transparency and got a judge to fast-track their request.
They believe people deserve to know how DOGE shaped government reforms, highlighting an ongoing debate about openness in government.