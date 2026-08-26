Supreme Court quashes Tata Steel's 890.52cr GST bill, 1,781cr penalty

Big news for Tata Steel: the Supreme Court has scrapped a massive ₹890.52 crore GST bill that was hanging over the company.

This all started with a dispute about input tax credit (ITC) claims from between financial years 2018-19 and 2020-21, which tax authorities in Jamshedpur said were too high.

With this ruling, Tata Steel's demand and matching penalty of about ₹1,781 crore, excluding interest, have been quashed, and applicable interest was also quashed.

However, the tax department still has a chance to initiate appropriate proceedings under Section 74 of the CGST Act if it complies with the conditions, and any fresh order in the matter must be passed by February 28, 2027.