Just 17% merchants willing to bear 0.4% UPI charges: Survey

The survey, which covered 32,796 merchants and businesses across 242 districts, found that 41% of respondents were unwilling to bear any MDR.

Among those willing to accept charge, only 15% said they would accept MDR of up to 0.04%.

The willingness to bear higher MDRs decreased with the rate: 5% each were okay with up to 0.1%, 0.2%, and 0.5%, while 8% could bear up to a 0.25%, and another 12% were okay with a full 1%.