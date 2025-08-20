Suzlon to ramp up wind energy exports to Europe, Central Asia

Suzlon has already delivered over 1.5 GW of wind power across 11 countries in Europe , Africa, and Latin America. With a manufacturing capacity of 4.5 GW, their order book jumped from 3.8 GW last year to 5.7 GW by June 2025—covering projects in seven Indian states too. Since India's market is relatively small for them, going global is key for their growth.

Financial highlights and sustainability goals

With 15 factories in India and eight R&D centers across India and Europe, Suzlon boosted deliveries from 274 MW last year to 444 MW this quarter alone—and commissioned another 117 MW on top of that.

Financially, they're on a roll: Q1 FY26 revenue rose by 55% (₹3,130 crore), EBITDA shot up by 62%, and profits after tax climbed to ₹460 crore.

Plus, they've pledged that all 15 manufacturing facilities will run on renewable energy by 2030 as part of the RE100 Initiative.