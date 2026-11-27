Svatantra Microfin receives SEBI observations for 3,000 cr IPO
Svatantra Microfin, led by Ananya Birla, just received SEBI's observations for its proposed ₹3,000 crore IPO.
The funds, through fresh shares and those sold by current holders, will help the company fuel its growth and keep lending to more people.
Svatantra AUM 21,093 cr 42.6L borrowers
Svatantra has grown fast: its microfinance AUM grew from ₹14,438 crore in March 2024 to ₹21,093 crore at the end of March 2026.
With 2,123 branches across 20 states and over 42.6 lakh active microfinance borrowers, it's made a big mark, especially after merging with Chaitanya India Fin Credit earlier this year.