Svatantra has grown fast: its microfinance AUM grew from ₹14,438 crore in March 2024 to ₹21,093 crore at the end of March 2026.

With 2,123 branches across 20 states and over 42.6 lakh active microfinance borrowers, it's made a big mark, especially after merging with Chaitanya India Fin Credit earlier this year.