Swatch, Raymond Weil release playful watches in response to tariffs
Swiss watch brands Swatch and Raymond Weil are turning a tough situation into something memorable.
After the US hit Swiss goods with a steep 39% tariff starting August 1—bad news since the US was their top export market last year—the brands responded with playful, limited-edition watches.
How the 2 brands responded
Swatch dropped a special watch where the numbers 3 and 9 on the dial are swapped, nodding to the new tariff. It is already temporarily out of stock in Switzerland, and Swatch called it "a positive provocation," promising to stop sales if tariffs change.
Raymond Weil joined in by releasing a classic model marked "39%" on its face and even cut prices by—you guessed it—39%.
Raymond Weil's limited run quickly sold out, while Swatch's is temporarily out of stock, showing that creativity (and a bit of humor) can go a long way when business gets tough.