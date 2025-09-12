Swatch, Raymond Weil release playful watches in response to tariffs

How the 2 brands responded

Swatch dropped a special watch where the numbers 3 and 9 on the dial are swapped, nodding to the new tariff. It is already temporarily out of stock in Switzerland, and Swatch called it "a positive provocation," promising to stop sales if tariffs change.

Raymond Weil joined in by releasing a classic model marked "39%" on its face and even cut prices by—you guessed it—39%.

Raymond Weil's limited run quickly sold out, while Swatch's is temporarily out of stock, showing that creativity (and a bit of humor) can go a long way when business gets tough.