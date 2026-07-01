Swedish court penalizes Google almost $2 billion for search bias
Business
Google just got slapped with an almost $2 billion damages award by a Swedish court for giving its own shopping service an unfair boost in search results.
The court said this move hurt rivals, and Klarna claimed it made things pricier for shoppers.
Google case builds on EU ruling
This case builds on the EU's 2017 ruling, where Google was fined €2.4 billion for similar reasons.
After years of appeals, more lawsuits popped up across Europe, including a big win for German price-comparison sites in 2025.
Klarna, whose Pricerunner unit brought this case, saw its stock jump 5.3%.
Google hasn't commented yet and can still appeal the decision.