Swedish court penalizes Google almost $2 billion for search bias

Google case builds on EU ruling

This case builds on the EU's 2017 ruling, where Google was fined €2.4 billion for similar reasons.

After years of appeals, more lawsuits popped up across Europe, including a big win for German price-comparison sites in 2025.

Klarna, whose Pricerunner unit brought this case, saw its stock jump 5.3%.

Google hasn't commented yet and can still appeal the decision.