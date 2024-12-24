Summarize Simplifying... In short Swiggy plans to hire 100,000 women delivery partners by 2030 and has partnered with the NSE to launch a financial literacy program for its workforce.



Swiggy and NSE will conduct a financial literacy program for its delivery partners

Swiggy to hire 1L women delivery partners by 2030

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:52 pm Dec 24, 2024

What's the story India's leading food delivery platform Swiggy has announced its ambitious plan to hire at least one lakh women as delivery partners by 2030. The company's commitment was revealed at an event attended by Sriharsha Majety, CEO of Swiggy; Ashish Kumar Chauhan, MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange (NSE); and Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ten female delivery executives who completed the most orders in 2024 were also felicitated.

Financial education

Swiggy signs MoU with NSE for financial literacy program

Swiggy has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NSE to launch a financial literacy program for its delivery partners. The initiative will mainly focus on empowering the women in its workforce.

Program details

Financial literacy program to be led by SEBI-certified trainers

The financial literacy program will comprise interactive training sessions by SEBI-certified trainers. These sessions will focus on important topics like budgeting, investments, debt management, and capital markets. The educational material will be available on the DE app, Swiggy's partner app. Chauhan said this partnership with Swiggy shows their commitment to providing delivery partners with essential financial knowledge for long-term security and independence.