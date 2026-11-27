Swiggy Instamart to lay off 340 employees
What's the story
Swiggy, the leading online food and grocery delivery service, is planning to lay off 340 employees from its quick commerce division, Instamart. As per Moneycontrol, the move comes as part of a restructuring process aimed at the next phase of growth for the business. The decision has been prompted by continuous underperformance and increasing losses in recent quarters.
Affected teams
Layoffs to mainly affect corporate and support functions
The layoffs will mainly affect teams in corporate and support functions within Instamart.
The restructuring comes amid growing competition from players like Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes, and Amazon Now.
Despite the challenges faced by Instamart, Swiggy remains well-capitalized with cash reserves of around ₹13,500 crore.
New direction
Nandita Sinha's leadership and restructuring at Instamart
The layoffs mark a major development under the new leadership of Nandita Sinha, who took over as CEO in August.
Sinha, a former Myntra CEO, assumed charge of Instamart on August 3.
Her appointment and the restructuring process are seen as steps toward steering Swiggy's quick commerce division amid rising competition and operational challenges.