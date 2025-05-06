What's the story

Swiggy has formed a strategic partnership with food services platform Kouzina, to license its digital-first food brands, including The Bowl Company, Istah, Soul Rasa, and Homely.

According to an exchange filing, Kouzina will handle operations and growth of these brands.

There are plans for a future ownership transfer of these brands from Swiggy to Kouzina once certain pre-agreed conditions are met.

This move comes as Swiggy plans to redirect its focus on food delivery and its quick-commerce offering Instamart.