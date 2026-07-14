Why Google is facing a competition probe in Switzerland
What's the story
Switzerland's Competition Commission (COMCO) has launched a preliminary investigation into Google. The probe is centered around the tech giant's decision to remove a feature that let mobile users pick their preferred search engine on Android devices. The "Choice Screen" was an important part of the initial setup process for new Android phones, allowing users to select their default search engine.
Feature removal
Google removed 'Choice screen' in Switzerland
COMCO has noted that Google removed the "Choice Screen" feature in Switzerland, while it is still available in other European countries.
This change has made Google the default search engine for Swiss users, which could limit the visibility of competing search engines during device setup.
COMCO said, "This new practice by Google could affect the ability of search engine providers and, more broadly, other digital service providers to compete."
Company statement
Google aware of the probe
In response to the investigation, a Google spokesperson said that the company was aware of the probe.
"We look forward to cooperating fully with the authority to address their questions," they added.
The preliminary investigation will now determine if there are any signs of unlawful competition under Switzerland's Cartel Act.
Market influence
Google's dominance in Switzerland
According to Statcounter, a web analytics company, Google dominates the Swiss online market with an 82% share of the country's search market.
The removal of the "Choice Screen" feature could further strengthen this dominance by limiting user choice and competition.
COMCO highlighted that this change creates an imbalance between Swiss users and those in the European Economic Area.