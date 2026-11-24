Systematix report says AI adoption boosts Indian IT service providers
AI adoption is on the rise, and that's good news for Indian IT service providers.
According to a recent Systematix report, as more businesses roll out AI tools, they'll need experts to handle data and make sure these systems actually work at scale.
Even though AI could shake up traditional, labor-heavy jobs, tech service companies are still crucial for helping businesses get their AI projects off the ground.
Specialized AI services for Indian IT
AI firms like Anthropic are moving into enterprise services: Anthropic's AI services company Ode with Anthropic has backing from big investors like Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman.
Plus, partnerships with consulting giants such as Accenture, Deloitte, KPMG, and Infosys show that companies still rely on system integrators for major AI rollouts.
The takeaway: Indian IT firms should focus on specialized AI services to stay ahead as the industry evolves.