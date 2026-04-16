Taiwan market tops UK as TSMC expects over 30% growth
Business
Big news from the finance world: Taiwan's stock market is now worth more than the U.K.'s.
The secret sauce? A surge in AI exports, with tech giant TSMC leading the charge and expecting over 30% revenue growth this year.
Taiwan's total market value hit $4.14 trillion, edging past the U.K.'s $4.09 trillion.
Taiex index jumps 16%, attracts $9B
Taiwan's Taiex Index bounced back strongly after recent global tensions, soaring 16% this month and hitting an all-time high.
Foreign investors have poured nearly $9 billion back into Taiwan since April, a sign that confidence in its tech-driven economy is running high, even as countries like the UK struggle with slow growth and economic headwinds.