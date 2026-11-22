Taiwan Stock Exchange considers lowering margin from 130% to 120%
Taiwan is thinking about making it easier for investors to borrow money for stocks, after a recent market dip.
The plan? Lower the minimum margin requirement from 130% to 120%.
This idea came up during an emergency meeting between the Taiwan Stock Exchange and local brokerages on Sunday, November 22, 2026, but it still needs approval from financial regulators.
Taiwan tightens short selling rules
The stock exchange is checking how this move would affect day-to-day trading, as part of efforts to steady the market.
Just yesterday, Taiwan also tightened rules on short selling to help reduce volatility.
These changes are happening as other countries like China and South Korea are also relaxing similar rules, showing everyone is trying new ways to keep their markets stable.