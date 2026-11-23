Taiwan stock market worst week since 1991, margin loans plunge
Taiwan's stock market just had its worst week since 1991, dropping 17.5% and triggering a record one-day decline in margin loans based on data compiled by Bloomberg starting in 1996, down NT$49 billion (US$1.5 billion) on Friday alone.
Basically, a lot of investors rushed to pay back borrowed money after the sharp dip, making things even shakier.
AI costs spook Taiwan investors
Hopes were high that artificial intelligence (AI) would boost Taiwan's market, but concerns about how expensive it is to actually use AI tech are now spooking investors.
Alvin So, a strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Hong Kong, pointed out that over half of listed stocks have slipped below a key safety level for margin loans (130%), raising the risk of forced sell-offs.
Even with government efforts to calm things down, uncertainty is still hanging over this tech-heavy economy.