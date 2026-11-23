Hopes were high that artificial intelligence (AI) would boost Taiwan's market, but concerns about how expensive it is to actually use AI tech are now spooking investors.

Alvin So, a strategist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in Hong Kong, pointed out that over half of listed stocks have slipped below a key safety level for margin loans (130%), raising the risk of forced sell-offs.

Even with government efforts to calm things down, uncertainty is still hanging over this tech-heavy economy.