Taiwan Taiex plunges over 17% in worst week since 1991
Taiwan's Taiex Index fell 6.4% on Friday, capping off a rough week with a total drop of over 17%, the biggest since 1991.
The selloff is hitting tech stocks especially hard, mostly because of worries about the future of AI and shaky investor confidence.
Even though officials have tried to rein in short selling twice this month, it hasn't been enough to calm things down.
Taiwan caps daily short selling
To help out retail investors facing margin calls, Taiwan's financial regulators tightened short selling rules again on Thursday, limiting how much can be sold in a day.
But so far, short interest is still high and analysts say the market could stay bumpy unless people start feeling more optimistic.