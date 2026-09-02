Taiwanese firms plan $20 billion US investment amid AI growth
Business
Big news from Taipei: Taiwanese companies are gearing up to invest another $20 billion in the US mainly because AI is getting huge.
Taiwan's Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin shared the update at the SEMICON trade show, mentioning that Taiwanese companies aside from TSMC might want to further their investments stateside.
TSMC announces $100 billion Arizona expansion
This investment fits right into the US push to strengthen its own semiconductor manufacturing.
TSMC recently announced a massive $100 billion expansion in Arizona, raising its total commitment there to $265 billion.
The goal? To make semiconductor supply chains stronger and more resilient, while deepening tech ties between Taiwan and the US for future innovation.