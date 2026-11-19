Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission caps short selling at 1%
Taiwan's Financial Supervisory Commission just made it harder for traders to bet against stocks, hoping to calm a market that's been on a rough ride lately.
Starting Friday, you can only short sell up to 1% of a stock's average daily volume (down from 3%) if you're borrowing shares.
If you're hedging or making the market run smoothly, though, you're off the hook.
Taiex down 15% as analysts warn
The Taiex index (packed with technology) has plunged 15% this month as worries about AI spending and retail investors selling off have piled up.
Analysts say these new rules might not be enough and suggest Taiwan could need bigger moves, like both buying from the stabilization fund and the return of the AI trade to regain confidence to really bring back investor confidence.