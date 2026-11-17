Taiwan's main stock index drops 6% amid AI sector worries
Taiwan's main stock index just dropped 6%, a big move that got everyone's attention.
The stock exchange says it's working with authorities to keep trading smooth and calm things down, especially with all the global market ups and downs and worries about the AI tech sector.
Taiwan's exchange increases oversight, warns investors
The exchange is boosting its watch on risky trades and reminding investors to know their limits, especially if they're using borrowed money.
Even with this shakeup, Taiwan's exports are still strong, and there's optimism for the country's AI industry in the long run.
Plus, as home to major chipmaker TSMC (the folks that supply NVIDIA), Taiwan remains a key player in global tech, even if some headlines have people feeling nervous.