Taiwan's Mega International Commercial Bank seeks GIFT City branch approval
Taiwan's Mega International Commercial Bank wants to open a new branch at Gujarat's GIFT City.
If approved, it would become the third Taiwanese banking institution at GIFT City, making it the third Taiwanese bank in India's big financial hub.
If approved, the bank will start with a small team and bring in funds from its Taiwan headquarters.
India and Taiwan sign fintech agreement
This step comes after Taiwan gave the green light for Mega International to explore India earlier this year.
It's part of a growing partnership between Taiwan and India: just recently, both countries signed an agreement to work together on fintech.
With 41 IFSC Banking Units, including 20 domestic and 21 foreign banking units, already at GIFT City, this move adds to its buzz as a major global finance spot.