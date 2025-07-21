Next Article
Tata Capital's IPO set to raise over ₹5,000 crore
Tata Capital, part of the Tata Group, has filed updated paperwork with SEBI for its upcoming IPO.
This move follows an earlier green light from SEBI in April 2023.
The IPO will include new shares and a big chunk being sold by Tata Sons and other investors.
Tata Capital aims to boost business growth with funds
The IPO isn't just about raising money—it's also to meet RBI rules that require top finance companies to list publicly by September 2025.
Tata Capital hopes the funds will fuel its business growth and expansion.
For context, Tata Sons currently owns a massive 93% stake in the company, after pumping in over ₹3,000 crore this year alone to get ready for this listing.