Tata Capital's IPO set to raise over ₹5,000 crore

Tata Capital aims to boost business growth with funds

The IPO isn't just about raising money—it's also to meet RBI rules that require top finance companies to list publicly by September 2025.

Tata Capital hopes the funds will fuel its business growth and expansion.

For context, Tata Sons currently owns a massive 93% stake in the company, after pumping in over ₹3,000 crore this year alone to get ready for this listing.