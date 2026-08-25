Tata Consultancy Services aims for €1 billion from Porsche-MHP deal
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is aiming for €1 billion in revenue through the Porsche-MHP deal.
This move gives TCS access to MHP's automotive expertise and European client network.
TCS CEO K Krithivasan called the deal a big step for growing the company's presence in Europe.
TCS expands digital transformation with MHP
By teaming up with MHP, TCS can offer more digital transformation services, something that's in high demand across Europe right now.
The partnership also lets TCS use its global delivery model to work more efficiently and boost profits, all while expanding into new markets with fresh, customized tech solutions.