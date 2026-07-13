Tata Consultancy Services funds clients' AI infrastructure, builds AI partnerships

TCS reinvests AI gains, encourages staff

TCS isn't just focused on quick wins. It's reinvesting productivity gains from AI back into its business for bigger, long-term impact.

It's encouraging employees, especially new hires with AI skills, to build and use smart tools at work.

As Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal puts it, this helps boost productivity and keeps TCS moving toward its goal of being the world's leading AI-driven tech services provider.