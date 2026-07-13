Tata Consultancy Services funds clients' AI infrastructure, builds AI partnerships
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is switching up its AI game by covering more of the tech infrastructure costs itself, instead of passing them on to clients.
The goal? Help more companies jump into AI without stressing about big upfront expenses.
TCS is also investing in cutting-edge AI models and building strong partnerships to stay ahead.
TCS reinvests AI gains, encourages staff
TCS isn't just focused on quick wins. It's reinvesting productivity gains from AI back into its business for bigger, long-term impact.
It's encouraging employees, especially new hires with AI skills, to build and use smart tools at work.
As Chief Human Resources Officer Sudeep Kunnumal puts it, this helps boost productivity and keeps TCS moving toward its goal of being the world's leading AI-driven tech services provider.