Tata Consumer Products's stock holds steady at ₹1,103.90 Business Sep 15, 2025

Tata Consumer Products is holding steady on the stock market, closing at ₹1,103.90 in the last trading session with no change from the day before.

Over the past three months, it's delivered a 2.36% return—plus a 4.53% boost in just the last month and nearly 3% over the past week.

Not bad for anyone keeping an eye on growth!