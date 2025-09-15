Next Article
Tata Consumer Products's stock holds steady at ₹1,103.90
Tata Consumer Products is holding steady on the stock market, closing at ₹1,103.90 in the last trading session with no change from the day before.
Over the past three months, it's delivered a 2.36% return—plus a 4.53% boost in just the last month and nearly 3% over the past week.
Not bad for anyone keeping an eye on growth!
Market cap stands at ₹1,09,234 crore
The company saw over 11 lakh shares traded in the last trading session, showing there's plenty of buzz around it right now.
With a massive market cap of ₹1,09,234 crore and an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹13.36, Tata Consumer is definitely making its mark among India's big players—even if its price-to-earnings ratio (82.61) suggests investors are paying a premium for that growth potential.