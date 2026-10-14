Tata Power announces infrastructure enhancement under ₹15,000cr Mumbai plan
Business
Tata Power just announced a big move: this infrastructure enhancement forms part of Tata Power's ₹15,000 crore Mumbai Grid Upgradation and Expansion Plan.
Separately, Tata Power has a diversified opportunity pipeline of over 2.8 GW spanning renewable energy, transmission and distribution opportunities, basically, making sure all those AI tools and digital platforms have the power they need to run smoothly.
India AI data centers forecast 26.3GW
With India aiming to become a global AI hub, AI-led data centers could add approximately 26.3 GW of electricity demand by FY2031-32.
Tata Power's upgrades, like stronger transmission networks and a new 400 kV ring, are key for keeping up with this demand and supporting India's digital future.