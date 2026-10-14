Tata Power commits ₹15,000cr upgrading Mumbai grid for data centers
Business
Tata Power is putting ₹15,000 crore into upgrading Mumbai's power grid, mainly to keep up with the huge energy needs of AI-driven data centers and tech giants.
The plan includes strengthening existing networks and adding new stations so the city can handle the digital boom.
Mumbai upgrade includes 400 kV ring
A big part of this upgrade is a 400 kV transmission ring, which will make the grid more reliable.
Tata Power also wants to boost its capacity with green energy projects.
With India's data center demand set to skyrocket by 2032, these upgrades are all about making sure Mumbai stays ready for a tech-powered future, no matter how much power those servers need.