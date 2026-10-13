Tata Power teams with Imperial College London on clean energy

By combining Tata Power's industry know-how with Imperial's digital smarts, the duo hopes to tackle real problems, like cutting emissions and making our energy systems smarter.

As Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power, put it, this collaboration could help solve "Our collaboration with Imperial College will help solve real-world industry challenges with deep research and new thinking and explore solutions that can be relevant not only to India's energy journey, but also to the wider global transition" while supporting global climate goals.

Plus, it opens doors for commercial opportunities as both countries aim for clean energy and climate action under India-UK Vision 2035.