Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran says semiconductors key for India
Business
Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran says semiconductors are key to India's future, calling them important to India's industrial and technological development.
He believes India has a real shot in the global chip game, thanks to its skilled workforce and huge market.
Still, he points out that companies need to be smart about where they invest and keep up with what the market actually needs.
Tata developing Dholera and Assam fabs
To help meet growing demand, Tata is building a semiconductor fabrication facility in Dholera, Gujarat, with Dutch tech partner ASML.
There is also a new facility coming up in Assam that aims to produce up to 48 million chips every day for automobiles, telecommunications, consumer electronics and AI-driven devices.