Tata Sons and Tata Trusts are clashing in court over who gets to call the shots at the top.

After Tata Trusts tried (and failed) to get interim relief, Tata Sons quickly filed caveats in both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, basically making sure their side gets heard before any sudden decisions.

The big question? Whether N Chandrasekaran's reappointment for a third five-year term as the executive head of the Tata Group holding company was actually legitimate.