Tata Sons files caveats as trusts contest N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Tata Sons and Tata Trusts are clashing in court over who gets to call the shots at the top.
After Tata Trusts tried (and failed) to get interim relief, Tata Sons quickly filed caveats in both the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court, basically making sure their side gets heard before any sudden decisions.
The big question? Whether N Chandrasekaran's reappointment for a third five-year term as the executive head of the Tata Group holding company was actually legitimate.
Tata Trusts challenge board voting process
The heart of the fight is about how board decisions are made at Tata Sons.
The main trusts (SDTT and RDTT) argue that Chandrasekaran didn't get enough "yes" votes as required by company rules, and they're not okay with a chairman breaking ties just by casting an extra vote.
They want Tata Sons to be restrained from acting on the reappointment decision and to prevent resolutions from being treated as passed without the required affirmative vote.
The next hearing is set for January 21, so stay tuned, because what happens could shake up how one of India's biggest companies is run.