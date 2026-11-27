SEBI summons APL Apollo officials over Tata Steel deal
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has summoned key officials from APL Apollo Tubes to explain the structure of its proposed transactions with Tata Steel, as per Moneycontrol. The move comes amid concerns raised by minority shareholders and is part of SEBI's investigation into possible violations of related-party transaction (RPT) norms. The regulator may also summon officials from Tata Steel to further clarify details about the deal.
Transaction scrutiny
SEBI's investigation into related-party transactions
SEBI is looking into whether a series of interconnected transactions between APL Apollo and Tata Steel, and entities associated with APL Apollo's outgoing promoters, should be classified as related-party transactions.
This is despite the fact that these deals were structured and announced in phases.
If SEBI determines that the arrangement was designed to circumvent RPT requirements, it could direct both companies to seek shareholders' approval for their deal.
Governance issues
Regulatory implications
The scrutiny of the Tata Steel-APL Apollo deal has raised wider corporate governance questions.
It challenges whether firms can structure a composite business arrangement as separate transactions to avoid regulatory requirements meant to protect minority shareholders.
Under listing regulations, SEBI and exchanges can apply the purpose-and-effect test to determine if a transaction is structured in a way that would otherwise attract RPT norms.
Deal details
Breakdown of the Tata Steel-APL Apollo deal
The controversy revolves around Tata Steel's proposed acquisition of APL Apollo's Steel Tubes and Color Coated businesses.
The deal also involves Tata Steel selling its Steel Tubes business, worth ₹11,700 crore, and Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (TSCL), worth ₹16,300 crore, to APL Apollo for a total consideration of ₹28,000 crore.
TSCL is 50% owned by Tata Steel directly and the other half through its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited.
Additional issues
Deal raises corporate governance and minority shareholder concerns
The deal involves Tata Steel acquiring the promoter stake in APL Apollo and a proposed manufacturing arrangement with SG Tech Engineering, an entity linked to the outgoing promoter group.
Proxy advisory firms have raised corporate governance and minority shareholder concerns over this deal, questioning if its four interconnected transactions should be examined collectively by SEBI.
Advisory opinions
Proxy advisory firms' response to the deal
SES alleged that the structure may have been designed to keep asset transfers outside the RPT framework.
It questioned the sequencing of business transfer agreements on November 22 and Tata Steel's acquisition of a 9.91% stake in APL Apollo a day later, besides flagging possible promoter conflicts of interest.
Meanwhile, IiAS said while the deal makes commercial sense, it criticized the presentation of a single deal as several separate transactions.