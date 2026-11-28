Tata Steel is planning a huge ₹32,266 crore deal: it will buy 26.38% from APL Apollo's promoters and make an open offer for another 26% to public shareholders.

Even with the new timeline for the public statement, Tata still has to submit key documents to SEBI by December 8.

Meanwhile, SEBI's chairman made it clear that they are keeping an eye on protecting smaller shareholders, especially since some investors are worried about possible risks in such a big deal.