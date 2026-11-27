Tata Steel stake in APL Apollo sparks $4bn investors' unease
Tata Steel's move to acquire a big stake in APL Apollo Tubes has left investors uneasy, with both companies losing more than $4 billion in value in just two days.
The deal, announced on November 23, is raising eyebrows because many feel it gives an unfair edge to APL Apollo's founder, Sanjay Gupta, while adding extra debt to the transaction.
Shares slide amid Tata Sons disputes
Share prices for both companies have taken a hit: Tata Steel dipped close to its yearly low before recovering slightly, and APL Apollo also slid.
There is more drama behind the scenes too: leadership disputes within Tata Sons are adding uncertainty.