Why board meeting of Tata Trusts has been postponed again
What's the story
The board meeting of Tata Trusts, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed indefinitely. This is the second time the meeting has been deferred. The agenda of the meeting was said to include discussions on possible new members for the Tata Sons board and issues related to its potential listing. To note, the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has ordered an inquiry into complaints about the number of perpetual trustees.
Listing controversy
SP Group pushing for Tata Sons listing
The question of whether Tata Sons should be listed has grown louder in recent months. The unlisted holding company of the Tata Group is owned by the Tata Trusts (66%) and Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) Group (18.4%). The SP Group has been advocating for a listing to monetize or exit its stake, which is currently difficult due to the ownership structure.
Regulatory impact
Opinions divided on necessity of listing
Revised Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms for large core investment companies could force Tata Sons to list unless it gets a regulatory exemption. Within the Tata ecosystem, opinions are divided. Some trustees have publicly backed the listing, citing future capital needs for expansion into sectors like semiconductors. However, Noel Tata is understood to be against the idea and reportedly favors seeking an RBI exemption instead.
Inquiry
Inquiry ordered
The Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has ordered an inquiry. The order specifically mentions a complaint from Tata Sons Director and Tata Trusts Trustee Venu Srinivasan and Advocate Katyayani Agrawal. The allegations pertain to reducing the number of perpetual trustees, with a maximum limit set at one-fourth of total board strength under the Maharashtra Public Trusts (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.