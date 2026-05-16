The meeting was scheduled for today

Why board meeting of Tata Trusts has been postponed again

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:03 pm May 16, 202604:03 pm

What's the story

The board meeting of Tata Trusts, which was scheduled for today, has been postponed indefinitely. This is the second time the meeting has been deferred. The agenda of the meeting was said to include discussions on possible new members for the Tata Sons board and issues related to its potential listing. To note, the Charity Commissioner of Maharashtra has ordered an inquiry into complaints about the number of perpetual trustees.