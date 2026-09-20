Tata Trusts enlists Abhishek Manu Singhvi over N Chandrasekaran reappointment
Business
Tata Trusts has called on senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi to help sort out a heated dispute with Tata Sons over who gets to call the shots.
Things got tense after N Chandrasekaran was reappointed as Tata Sons chairman on September 17, a move that Tata Trusts, which owns most of the company, says was not legit and should not count.
Abhishek Manu Singhvi cites Supreme Court
Singhvi, known for his close ties with the late Ratan Tata, is stepping in to defend shareholder rights and make sure corporate governance rules are followed.
He pointed out that the Supreme Court previously backed Tata Trusts's authority in a similar case, warning that ignoring shareholders could mess with how companies are run.
With both sides refusing to back down, it looks like this one might end up in court.