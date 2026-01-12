TCS announces ₹57/share dividend even as profits drop Business Jan 12, 2026

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just rolled out a hefty ₹57 per share dividend for FY26—combining a regular and special payout.

Mark your calendar: January 17, 2026, is the record date, and you'll see the money by February 3.

With earlier payouts this year, total dividends now sit at ₹79 per share.