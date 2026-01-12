Next Article
TCS announces ₹57/share dividend even as profits drop
Business
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just rolled out a hefty ₹57 per share dividend for FY26—combining a regular and special payout.
Mark your calendar: January 17, 2026, is the record date, and you'll see the money by February 3.
With earlier payouts this year, total dividends now sit at ₹79 per share.
Profits miss the mark in Q3
Despite the big dividend news, TCS's latest quarterly profit fell to ₹10,657 crore—a 12% drop from last quarter.
Revenue hit ₹67,087 crore with margins at 25.2%, but profits slipped both year-over-year and compared to last quarter.
Tough year for TCS shares
Analysts say global spending slowdowns and BSNL-related pressures have made it tough for TCS to keep up growth and protect margins.