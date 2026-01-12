Next Article
TCS profit dips 14% in Q3, but shareholders get ₹57/share dividend
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just posted a 14% drop in net profit for Q3 FY26, coming in at ₹10,657 crore—quite a bit lower than what analysts were hoping for.
On the bright side, revenue still grew by 5% to ₹67,087 crore.
To sweeten things for investors, TCS announced a ₹57 per share dividend.
Stock moves and market snapshot
Right before these results dropped, TCS shares actually rose by 1.1%, closing at ₹3,243 on the NSE.
But zooming out, the stock is down over 24% over the past year.
Even so, with a massive market cap of ₹11.75 lakh crore, TCS remains a heavyweight in India's IT scene despite recent bumps.