TCS leads ₹1.5L crore gain among top-10 firms

TCS's market valuation surged by ₹72,072.3 crore last week to ₹8,20,672.70 crore.

This was after the company reported a 4.61% increase in its June-quarter net profit to ₹13,349 crore and guided toward an improvement in demand despite the West Asia crisis.

The company's strong performance was a major contributor to the overall rise in market capitalization among India's top firms last week.