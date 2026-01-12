Next Article
TCS profit drops, trims over 11,000 jobs in Q3
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its net profit fall by 14% this quarter to ₹10,657 crore, while its workforce shrank by more than 11,000 people.
The company pointed to restructuring and new labor laws as key reasons for these changes.
By the numbers
Revenue actually grew 4.8% year-on-year to ₹67,087 crore, but total contract value slipped to $9.3 billion.
TCS had to set aside ₹1,010 crore for legal matters.
AI boost and a little bonus
On the bright side, TCS's annualized AI revenue jumped 17.3% this quarter to $1.8 billion—showing how fast their tech game is growing.