TCS reports 3% revenue drop in Q1 Business Jul 11, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just had its first revenue dip in four years, mainly because clients are being extra careful with their spending.

Still, TCS managed to beat expectations with a 6% jump in net profit for Q1 FY26, hitting ₹12,760 crore.

They're sharing the good news with an ₹11 per share dividend coming up next August.