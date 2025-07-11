Watchdog accuses OpenAI of violating US tax laws

Complaint also questions grants to profit-driven projects

These accusations might complicate Altman's ongoing restructuring plans, which are already being looked at by regulators in California and Delaware.

The complaint also points fingers at board members like Bret Taylor and Adam D'Angelo for possible conflicts of interest, and questions if OpenAI grants are funding profit-driven projects.

Even Altman's connections to companies like Stripe and Reddit are under scrutiny for possibly putting personal interests ahead of OpenAI's mission.