Watchdog accuses OpenAI of violating US tax laws
OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, is under fire after The Midas Project filed a complaint with the IRS.
They claim his roles in both OpenAI's nonprofit and for-profit sides could let him benefit personally from the company's massive $300 billion valuation—a big no-no for nonprofits.
OpenAI pushed back, saying Altman doesn't actually own any shares.
Complaint also questions grants to profit-driven projects
These accusations might complicate Altman's ongoing restructuring plans, which are already being looked at by regulators in California and Delaware.
The complaint also points fingers at board members like Bret Taylor and Adam D'Angelo for possible conflicts of interest, and questions if OpenAI grants are funding profit-driven projects.
Even Altman's connections to companies like Stripe and Reddit are under scrutiny for possibly putting personal interests ahead of OpenAI's mission.