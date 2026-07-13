TCS shares jump 4.5% after ABB deal for AI upgrades
Business
TCS shares jumped 4.5% on Monday thanks to a major new deal with ABB.
The partnership will have TCS using AI to upgrade ABB's global network operations, aiming for smoother, safer, and more efficient digital systems worldwide.
TCS reorganizes leadership, launches 5 units
TCS just shook up its leadership team to stay ahead in the fast-changing tech world, especially with AI shaking things up in India's massive IT sector.
They've launched five new business units targeting growth areas like the US West Coast and reorganized their banking division for better focus.
Plus, they're putting more muscle into cybersecurity and autonomous teams.
No wonder TCS led the gains as Nifty IT rose 2.5%.