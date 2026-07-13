TCS shares jump 4.5% after ABB deal for AI upgrades

TCS reorganizes leadership, launches 5 units

TCS just shook up its leadership team to stay ahead in the fast-changing tech world, especially with AI shaking things up in India's massive IT sector.

They've launched five new business units targeting growth areas like the US West Coast and reorganized their banking division for better focus.

Plus, they're putting more muscle into cybersecurity and autonomous teams.

No wonder TCS led the gains as Nifty IT rose 2.5%.