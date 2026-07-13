TCS shares jump almost 6% after expanded ABB partnership
Business
TCS shares shot up almost 6% on Monday, thanks to a multiyear expansion of its partnership with engineering giant ABB.
This new chapter builds on their more than two decades of teamwork and will see TCS moving ABB's global network operations to a smarter, all-in-one service.
The buzz got even louder when Kotak Institutional Equities added TCS to its model portfolio.
TCS to modernize ABB's global network
TCS is set to modernize ABB's worldwide network by swapping out old, scattered systems for a streamlined setup using advanced technology like AI and SD-WAN.
The goal? Faster networks, stronger cybersecurity, and smoother service, helping ABB work smarter and stay resilient as they ramp up their digital transformation.