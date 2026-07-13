TCS shares jump almost 6% after expanded ABB partnership Business Jul 13, 2026

TCS shares shot up almost 6% on Monday, thanks to a multiyear expansion of its partnership with engineering giant ABB.

This new chapter builds on their more than two decades of teamwork and will see TCS moving ABB's global network operations to a smarter, all-in-one service.

The buzz got even louder when Kotak Institutional Equities added TCS to its model portfolio.