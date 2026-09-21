Tech chiefs to dine with President Trump and Xi Jinping

The dinner comes right as debates heat up about how fast AI should move forward.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called for slowing things down because of risks like cyberattacks, but the Trump administration isn't on board: it's worried about falling behind China in tech.

Meanwhile, China has also criticized Amodei's remarks, describing them as "fearmongering."

With all these leaders at one table, expect some important talks on the future of global tech.