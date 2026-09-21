Tech chiefs to dine with President Trump and Xi Jinping
Big names like Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella, Apple Executive chairman Tim Cook, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI chief Sam Altman, and Qualcomm Inc. head Cristiano Amon are set to join a state dinner with US President Trump and China's President Xi Jinping on September 24.
This high-profile gathering comes amid worries grow over where AI is headed.
Dario Amodei slowdown plea draws pushback
The dinner comes right as debates heat up about how fast AI should move forward.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently called for slowing things down because of risks like cyberattacks, but the Trump administration isn't on board: it's worried about falling behind China in tech.
Meanwhile, China has also criticized Amodei's remarks, describing them as "fearmongering."
With all these leaders at one table, expect some important talks on the future of global tech.