Tech firms cut 45,800 jobs in March 2026 for AI
Business
March 2026 saw tech companies cut 45,800 jobs, the most since 2024, as firms shift their focus (and budgets) toward artificial intelligence, new data centers, and advanced chip tech.
These layoffs are part of a bigger push to fund the next wave of AI infrastructure, marking a big change in how the industry is evolving.
Meta, Microsoft and Oracle trim workforces
Meta is letting go of 8,000 employees as it restructures.
Microsoft's offering voluntary retirement to about 7% of its US staff.
Oracle and Snap have also trimmed teams, with Oracle reportedly alone cutting around 30,000 jobs (12,000 in India).
Block plans to shrink its workforce by 40%, impacting over 4,000 people.
For these companies, streamlining now is all about staying competitive in the fast-moving world of AI.