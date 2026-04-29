Tech firms cut 45,800 jobs in March 2026 for AI

Meta, Microsoft and Oracle trim workforces

Meta is letting go of 8,000 employees as it restructures.

Microsoft's offering voluntary retirement to about 7% of its US staff.

Oracle and Snap have also trimmed teams, with Oracle reportedly alone cutting around 30,000 jobs (12,000 in India).

Block plans to shrink its workforce by 40%, impacting over 4,000 people.

For these companies, streamlining now is all about staying competitive in the fast-moving world of AI.