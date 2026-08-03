Technocraft Ventures launches IPO at ₹200-₹212 subscription Aug 7-11
Business
Technocraft Ventures is launching its IPO with shares priced between ₹200 and ₹212 each.
If you're curious about investing, the subscription window runs from August 7 to 11, and anchor investors get their shot a day earlier on August 6.
Technocraft Ventures listing and allocation
Not more than half of the shares are set aside for big institutional buyers, while retail investors get at least 35% and non-institutional folks have at least 15%.
Allotment results drop on August 12; refunds come right after. Shares hit demat accounts by August 13, and trading kicks off on BSE and NSE from August 14.
Minimum investment is one lot (70 shares).