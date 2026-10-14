Technology leaders urge stronger sovereign cloud with Indian operational control
Technology leaders are saying that simply keeping data within the country isn't enough anymore.
They're calling for stronger "sovereign cloud" rules, where India has local operational and technological control, with safeguards against foreign jurisdiction, especially for sensitive government information.
As Vivek Srivastava from Tata Communications puts it, there's a real need for comprehensive oversight with no foreign influence.
Government panel working on data guidelines
A government panel is working on new guidelines for government data, aiming to clarify where different categories of government data can be stored and who can access them.
Experts also suggest these new rules should match up with existing Reserve Bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India standards (RBI and SEBI), so companies don't get stuck in overlapping regulations.
The focus is shifting toward technical safeguards instead of just legal contracts, which could open doors for foreign cloud providers if they meet strict requirements.