TechSparks 2026 lands in Bengaluru with the new tech order
TechSparks 2026, YourStory's big tech summit, is landing in Bengaluru from October 13-15.
With the theme "The New Tech Order," the event will dive into how AI, deep tech, and digital infrastructure are shaking up different industries.
Expect to hear from leaders like Priyank Kharge and Krishna Byre Gowda.
Meta sponsors TechSparks powered by PhonePe
Hosted at Taj Yeshwantpur, TechSparks will feature panel talks, live demos, and insights from industry names like Sridhar Vembu, Chief Scientist and Co-founder, Zoho Corp, and Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO, PhonePe.
Sponsored by Meta and powered by PhonePe, with Google Cloud as co-presenter, the agenda covers everything from AI adoption to electric mobility.
Plus, keep an eye out for Tech30, a showcase of India's most promising startups making waves in tech.