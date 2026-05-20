Telangana-based Merritronix to launch IPO June 1 to raise ₹70.03cr

Merritronix posts 86% FY26 profit rise

The funds will help Merritronix buy new machinery, boost working capital, and pay off some debt, basically fueling their next phase of growth.

The company focuses on B2B electronics for aerospace and defense, and just reported an impressive 86% jump in profits (₹16.1 crore) and a solid revenue boost (up to ₹155.9 crore) for FY2026.

Shares are set to list on the BSE SME platform by June 8 if all goes as planned.