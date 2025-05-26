What's the story

The Telangana government has given a nod to set up the Hyundai Global Innovation Research and Development Center in Zaheerabad.

The decision was taken at an Industrial Promotion Sub-Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

The proposed R&D center will come up in the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ), Zaheerabad, with an investment of ₹8,528 crore over 675 acres.

Hyundai representatives told the committee that this project will create 4,276 jobs.