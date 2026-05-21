Temple joins Zetwerk and Ethereal Machines to scale brain-monitoring patch
Temple, the wearable tech startup founded by Deepinder Goyal, is joining forces with Zetwerk and Ethereal Machines to ramp up production of its new brain-monitoring patch.
This small device sticks to your temple and tracks brain flow in real time, marking a big step forward for smart wearables.
Temple ships 1st 100 samples, $54 million
Temple handles most manufacturing itself, while Ethereal Machines creates the precision sensors and Zetwerk helps scale things up.
They've just shipped their first 100 samples and are prepping for larger production runs soon.
Backed by $54 million from investors like Peak XV Partners, Steadview Capital, Vy Capital, Kunal Shah, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Temple aims to make thousands of units for both India and the US
Fun fact: Some investor connections actually helped bring these companies together behind the scenes.