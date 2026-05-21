Temple joins Zetwerk and Ethereal Machines to scale brain-monitoring patch

Temple ships 1st 100 samples, $54 million

Temple handles most manufacturing itself, while Ethereal Machines creates the precision sensors and Zetwerk helps scale things up.

They've just shipped their first 100 samples and are prepping for larger production runs soon.

Backed by $54 million from investors like Peak XV Partners, Steadview Capital, Vy Capital, Kunal Shah, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Temple aims to make thousands of units for both India and the US

Fun fact: Some investor connections actually helped bring these companies together behind the scenes.